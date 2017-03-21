High hopes for the manufacturing sector*

High hopes for the manufacturing sector*

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association president Christopher Alcazar at the TTMA's offices in Barataria last week. -Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY CHRISTOPHER Alcazar's proclaimed love for Trinidad and Tobago and passion for the manufacturing sector led him home after years of studying abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC