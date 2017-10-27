Hard work will pay off when economy rebounds*Mar. 29, 2017, 4:45 Am Ast

No Ind:Unicomer chairman Mario Siman, left, chats with newly elected Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce president Ronald Hinds at the chamber's annual luncheon at the Hilton Trinidad last Wednesday. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY EL SALVADOR-based Unicomer Group, the company which owns Courts, the Ashley Furniture HomeStore and several other retail chains, says despite Trinidad and Tobago's current economic outlook, it will continue to make solid investments here.

