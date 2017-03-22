"Hangings will not stop crime"
THE Greater Caribbean for Life is asking Government to reconsider its efforts to resume hangings and to focus instead on human development and crime prevention. The GCL stated in a new release Monday while it condemns rising lawlessness and violent crimes in Trinidad and Tobago, capital punishment will not stop crime.
