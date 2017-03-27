Hanging won't stop criminals if detec...

Hanging won't stop criminals if detection rate stays low - Bishop

A member of the West Indian United Spiritual Baptist Sacred Order Inc in collaboration with The Baptist Community of T&T sing spiritual songs as she walks along Coffee Street San Fernando, during their annual "Baptist Liberation Rally and Peace march Against Violence", on Saturday As Parliament moves to resume the execution of convicted murderers, Bishop of the United West Indian Baptist Sacred Order, Leon John, says this will not deter criminals as the crime detection rate is too low. Giving his personal view on the death penalty during the annual baptist Liberation Rally in San Fernando on Saturday, John said if criminals believe they can commit crimes without being caught they will continue their crimes.

