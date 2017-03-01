Gypsy: Carnival is dyingMar. 5, 2017, 9:49 PM Ast

'Trinidad no longer appealing': Winston "Gypsy" Peters performs at Kaisorama 2017 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, on February 23. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY While Carnival stakeholders are saying Carnival 2017 was a resounding success, veteran calypsonian and former minister of arts and culture Gypsy has an opposing view. It's dying, and fast, according to Peters.

