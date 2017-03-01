Gypsy: Carnival is dying

Gypsy: Carnival is dying

Friday

While Carnival stakeholders are saying that Carnival 2017 was a resounding success, veteran calypsonian and former Minister of Arts and Culture Winston "Gypsy" Peters has an opposing view-it's dying, and fast. Gypsy, 1997 Calypso Monarch winner and who successfully defended his national Extempo title at this year's Kaisorama extravaganza, said that Carnival has not only lost its appeal, but also its creativity.

Chicago, IL

