Guyana says future oil output could be refined in Trinidad, Suriname

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The South American nation of Guyana could send future oil production to Trinidad and Tobago or Suriname for refining, a government official said on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corp and partner companies say they have found between 800 million and 1.4 billion barrels of oil off the coast of Guyana, with production expected for 2020.

Chicago, IL

