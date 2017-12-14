Grateful for small mercies Mar. 29, 2...

Grateful for small mercies Mar. 29, 2017, 12:14 Am Ast

ANYTIME I think we have it bad in Trinidad and Tobago, Donald Trump appears on the nightly news and I end up feeling sorry for America. Thank goodness for orange diversions, because anyone looking on at this part of the Caribbean Sea would assume that we're spiralling out of control and unable to level off.

Chicago, IL

