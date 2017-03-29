Government still pursuing aluminium downstream options
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday while Government is not pursuing the Alutrint Smelter, it is actively pursuing a key aspect of the original project. Imbert said Government is meeting Alutech representatives on moves to produce large quantities of aluminium downstream products.
