Government still pursuing aluminium downstream options

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday while Government is not pursuing the Alutrint Smelter, it is actively pursuing a key aspect of the original project. Imbert said Government is meeting Alutech representatives on moves to produce large quantities of aluminium downstream products.

