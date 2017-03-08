"Free Hugs" man is a convicted sex offender deported from US
The man offering free hugs on the streets of San Fernando on Friday, is a convicted sex offender who was deported from the United States. Sean Dalipsingh, of Arima, said he was saddened by the spiraling rate of crime in Trinidad and Tobago and wanted to bring a smile on people's faces by hugging them.
