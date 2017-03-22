Found! - Mom who vanished three days agoMar. 22, 2017, 10:52 Am Ast
There as no immediate word on where Charles had been since Sunday when she was last seen leaving her home around 7.30 p.m. Flyers with her picture and an appeal for information were posted at several communities across the country as well as on social media. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has also issued a media release asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC