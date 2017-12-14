Forex 'favouritism' could have economic consequences *
THE Downtown Owners and Merchants Association has called on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to reconsider thoughts of preferential allocations of foreign exchange, saying yesterday such "favouritism" could have disastrous economic consequences for Trinidad and Tobago. The association, via media statement, suggested that Government instead consider "a more realistic rate of exchange for the T&T dollar".
