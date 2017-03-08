Finance Ministry a has outdated systema Mar. 10, 2017, 9:46 PM Ast
The Public Accounts Committee has knocked the systems in the Ministry of Finance to curb corruption and enhance accountability and transparency. The committee, which is chaired by Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie, tabled a number of reports recently in Parliament based on its examination of the Auditor General's 2015 report and its hearings with a number of senior personnel from Government ministries, including the Ministry of Finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC