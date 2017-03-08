Finance Ministry a has outdated systema Mar. 10, 2017, 9:46 PM Ast

Finance Ministry a has outdated syste...

The Public Accounts Committee has knocked the systems in the Ministry of Finance to curb corruption and enhance accountability and transparency. The committee, which is chaired by Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie, tabled a number of reports recently in Parliament based on its examination of the Auditor General's 2015 report and its hearings with a number of senior personnel from Government ministries, including the Ministry of Finance.

