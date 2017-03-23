Ex-soldier arrested with iguanasMar. ...

Ex-soldier arrested with iguanasMar. 24, 2017, 9:50 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The 43 year old suspect, Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, was expected to be charged with the offence of hunting outside of the specified hunting season. According to the regulation by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries during March 1 to March 31 people must dispose of all wild meat in their possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC