Ex-soldier arrested with iguanasMar. 24, 2017, 9:50 Am Ast
The 43 year old suspect, Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, was expected to be charged with the offence of hunting outside of the specified hunting season. According to the regulation by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries during March 1 to March 31 people must dispose of all wild meat in their possession.
