Duke asks Rowley for details on backpay

PRESIDENT of the Public Services Association Watson Duke has written to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, requesting clarification on the categories of public servants who are to be paid their outstanding arrears by March 31. In a letter, dated March 7, Duke said while Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has given a commitment to pay the outstanding arrears, 'no specifics were given by the prime minister' about the groups of public servants to be paid for the period January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2013. 'It is incumbent upon us, the PSA, to ensure that specific groups of workers are included in the said backpay,' Duke said in the letter.

Chicago, IL

