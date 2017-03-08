Don't sit on the turtlesMar. 10, 2017...

Don't sit on the turtlesMar. 10, 2017, 9:34 Am Ast

That is the warning of Minister of Agriculture, Land and Marine Affairs Clarence Rambharat as the turtle's nesting season approaches. Rambharat said Trinidad and Tobago was fortune to have turtles come to the island for nesting and they should be protected.

Chicago, IL

