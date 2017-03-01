Diplomatic title for Rose

Diplomatic title for Rose

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad and Tobago News

Diplomatic title for Rose Cabinet honours kaiso bard for stellar effort Diplomatic passport for Calypso Rose FROM Calypso Queen of the World to the Queen of France, McCartha "Calypso Rose" Lewis will soon add the role of "ambassador" to the titles that she already holds OOPS, CARNIVAL NOT CRIME FREE NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon yesterday apologised for a statement issued by his ministry which said this year's Carnival celebrations were crime free. Boy, 15, dies: shot 37 times ...relatives said Andre Taylor lived in Chaguanas and had left home on Friday to visit relatives along St Paul Street, Laventille, where he intended to stay for Carnival celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC