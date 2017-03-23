Dillon: Immediate action when missing persons are reported

Police are supposed to begin investigations immediately after receiving a report of a missing person, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon told the House of Representatives yesterday as the issue of Sharlene Somai was raised. Responding to a question from Fzyabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, on whether it was standard operating practice for there to be a 24-hour wait before a missing person's report achieves investigation status, Dillon said such a report "is treated with the highest level of priority immediately" after it is received.

