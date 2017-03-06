Dillon blames Unc for crime problem *Mar. 6, 2017, 8:53 PM Ast

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon yesterday cast blame on the Opposition for the crime problem in the country as he pointed out its failure to support the Bail Amendment Bill last year resulted in more than 1,400 prisoners accessing bail and walking free since August 2016. Dillon disclosed this during his contribution to the debate on The Indictable Offences Bill, 2017 at the Parliament sitting yesterday, at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

