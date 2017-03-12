Daphne, 75, celebrates her birthday twice this year
Daphne Parsons has enough joie de vivre and thankfulness to celebrate her birthday twice this year. She celebrated her 75th birthday yesterday at her Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande home with a small, intimate gathering of close friends and family, a modest-sized cake and "a little wine" to make a toast.
