CWU: TSTT must pay $36m owed to retirees

The Communication Workers Union is calling on the Telecommunications Services of T&T to come clean about the company's two existing pension plan funds and to pay $36,000,000 in outstanding monies owed to retirees. Promising to keep the pressure on yesterday during what he has promised will become a weekly protest outside TSTT House, Edward Street, Port-of-Spain - CWU President Joseph Remy confirmed that as much as 900 retirees were owed an average of $40,000 each.

