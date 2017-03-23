Cop charged for social media false news

Cop charged for social media false news

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

BE CAREFUL of what you post This is the message being sent out by the police after one of their own was charged with malicious publication of defamatory libel . PC Javaughn Ballington, of the Court and Process Branch of the Tobago Division, has appeared before a Scarborough magistrate charged with malicious publication of defamatory libel, contrary to Section 8 of the Libel and Defamation Act Chapter 11:16 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC