Cop charged for social media false news
BE CAREFUL of what you post This is the message being sent out by the police after one of their own was charged with malicious publication of defamatory libel . PC Javaughn Ballington, of the Court and Process Branch of the Tobago Division, has appeared before a Scarborough magistrate charged with malicious publication of defamatory libel, contrary to Section 8 of the Libel and Defamation Act Chapter 11:16 .
Discussions
