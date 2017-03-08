Constable Eye Candy as police poster girlMar. 11, 2017, 8:48 PM Ast

On Friday night, Trinidad and Tobago turned in to sleep, perchance not to dream the worst about the latest, escalated uptick in reports of girls and women disappearing inside this tiny island space. It was short days after the showpiece exercises of International Woman's Day when female police officers had turned out in prideful force to patrol in Trinidad's cities and parade in Scarborough, Tobago.

