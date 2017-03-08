Comments
Official Opening: The Honourable Anthony Garcia, Minister of Education, cuts the ribbon to open the headquarters of the MTCC-CA at UTT Chaguaramas Campus. Looking on from left are Professor Dyer Narinesingh, President, UTT, Dr. Stefan Micallef, Director - Marine Environment Division of the International Maritime Organization , Professor Kenneth S. Julien , T.C., Chairman of the Board of Governors, UTT, His Excellency Arend Biesebroek, Ambassador for the European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago and Mrs. Vivian Rambarath-Parasram - Director, MTCC - CA and Assistant Professor, Maritime Studies, UTT.
