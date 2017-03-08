Celebrating excellence and service *Mar. 11, 2017, 8:50 PM Ast
AS the layers of disrespect that oppress humanity are being peeled off in response to the global demand for rights, the power and potential of entire communities are being liberated to reveal the fuller glory of the human race. For us in Trinidad and Tobago, Paralympic superathlete Akeem Stewart is that towering example of what is possible when barriers that deny talent are broken down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
