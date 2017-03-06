Catalysing action towards a green eco...

Catalysing action towards a green economy in the Caribbean

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Representatives from various sectors across Trinidad and Tobago attending the launch of the #GE4U project PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Change agents and innovators in key sectors in Trinidad and Tobago are ushering in a new phase of regional dialogue towards the development of a new Caribbean economy that aims for long-term prosperity and resilience through equitable distribution of economic benefits and effective management of ecological resources. Since 2010, the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute has been engaging Caribbean stakeholders in dialogues to explore 'green economy' in the Caribbean context and the pathways for transformation of our economic development models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC