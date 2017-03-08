CARIBBEAT: Art from Africa to B'klyn ...

CARIBBEAT: Art from Africa to B'klyn on display

From the collection of Eric Edwards, this early 20th century mask from the Tikar ethnic group of Cameroon is a part of the "Brooklyn is Africa" exhibition at the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corp.'s Center for Arts and Culture in Brooklyn. With links to Africa, Brooklyn and the Caribbean, the "Brooklyn is Africa: A Borough of Inclusion; A Continent of Invention" exhibition of rare African art is currently on display at the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corp.'s Center for Arts and Culture in Brooklyn.

Chicago, IL

