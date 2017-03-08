Caribbean Centre Launches on Low-Carb...

Caribbean Centre Launches on Low-Carbon Shipping Mission

A new centre tasked with promoting technologies and operations to help navigate shipping into a low-carbon future has been launched at the University of Trinidad and Tobago . The centre will cater to the needs of the Caribbean region under the Global Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Network a project funded by the European Union and run by International Maritime Organization .

