Caribbean Basin Security Initiative representatives meet in Key West

Members of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative's Technical Assist Field Team gather at USCG Sector Key West to discuss best practices and maintenance lessons learned. Representatives from partner nations in attendance came from Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, Bahamas, and the United States.

