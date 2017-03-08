Calypso Rose serenades ailing Black S...

Calypso Rose serenades ailing Black StalinMar. 7, 2017, 3:53 PM Ast

EVEN as Calypso Rose collected they key to San Fernando and sang her famous tune "More Tempo" which is about the southern City, she revealed that another song to San Fernando will be out soon. "I have signed a contract to do a 2017 album and San Fernando another calypso is coming," she told those gathered at San Fernando City Hall.

Chicago, IL

