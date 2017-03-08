Cal warns of disruptions due to runwa...

Cal warns of disruptions due to runway maintainenceMar. 9, 2017, 8:26 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Caribbean Airlines is advising passengers that due to scheduled plans to do maintenance work on the runaway at the Piarco International Airport, several fights will be affected during the period March 12 to March 19. Caribbean Airlines advises that due to scheduled maintenance work being conducted on the airport runway by the Airport Authority of Trinidad & Tobago , the Piarco International Airport will be closed during the hours of 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. from March 12th - 19th, 2017. As a result of the airport closure, several Caribbean Airlines flights will be affected during this period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC