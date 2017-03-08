Cal warns of disruptions due to runway maintainenceMar. 9, 2017, 8:26 Am Ast
Caribbean Airlines is advising passengers that due to scheduled plans to do maintenance work on the runaway at the Piarco International Airport, several fights will be affected during the period March 12 to March 19. Caribbean Airlines advises that due to scheduled maintenance work being conducted on the airport runway by the Airport Authority of Trinidad & Tobago , the Piarco International Airport will be closed during the hours of 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. from March 12th - 19th, 2017. As a result of the airport closure, several Caribbean Airlines flights will be affected during this period.
