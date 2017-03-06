Bullied boy with broken arm learning to write again
NINE year old Tristan Khan has been trying to write and catch up on his class work with the hope of returning to the school where he suffered a broken arm in a brutal bullying attack last month. Tristan has also been trying to write using his left hand, but his father said that the handwriting has not been legible.
