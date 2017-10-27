BP to invest US$5B

Newsday

MULTINATIONAL oil and gas company BP stated it will invest US$5 billion in Trinidad and Tobago over the next five years. This was one of the topics discussed at a high-level meeting on Wednesday between senior BP executives and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, according to a release issued yesterday from the Office of the Prime Minister.

