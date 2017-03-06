Bottles thrown at teachers during Ttu...

Bottles thrown at teachers during Ttuta protest Mar. 6, 2017, 3:18 PM Ast

As teachers engaged in protest action outside the troubled Ste Madeleine Secondary School on Monday, pupils hurled bottles at them and beat drums on the school compound as they rallied around their principal. The Ste Madeleine police confirmed that officers responded to reports that missiles were being thrown at teachers who were gathered on the pavement, outside the school's gates.

Chicago, IL

