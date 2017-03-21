Bollywood singer makes music video in MaracasMar. 21, 2017, 11:45 Am Ast
Not knowing what to expect when he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, Bollywood singer Jublin Nautiyal travelled to this country to perform at the annual Everybody Loves Raymond concert on Saturday. The video was recorded at Maracas beach and included members of the Vikash School of Dance Trinidad and Tobago Dance Company.
