Body floating near Hyatt remains unidentified
Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers moves in to retrieve a body that was seen floating in the Gulf of Paria outside the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, in the vicinity of Hyatt Regency hotel Trinidad yesterday. Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY THE body that was fished out of the Gulf of Paria near the Hyatt, Port of Spain on Monday has not been identified.
