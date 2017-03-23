Bissessarsingh among 3 authors in Boc...

Bissessarsingh among 3 authors in Bocas final roundMar. 25, 2017, 9:20 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

LATE historian Angelo Bissessarsingh is among three authors whose books have been selected to enter the final round of judging for a US$10,000 prize at the 2017 NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Bissessarsingh won in the non-fiction category with Virtual Glimpses into the Past/A Walk Back in Time: Snapshots of the History of Trinidad and Tobago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC