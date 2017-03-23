Bissessarsingh among 3 authors in Bocas final roundMar. 25, 2017, 9:20 PM Ast

LATE historian Angelo Bissessarsingh is among three authors whose books have been selected to enter the final round of judging for a US$10,000 prize at the 2017 NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Bissessarsingh won in the non-fiction category with Virtual Glimpses into the Past/A Walk Back in Time: Snapshots of the History of Trinidad and Tobago.

