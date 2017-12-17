Beyond the kaiso bacchanalFeb. 28, 2017, 9:31 PM Ast
EMBARRASSING, to say the least, is the simplest way to describe the near avalanche of legal challenges thrown at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation for the season of 2017. At last count, there were five challenges by singers and their representatives, at least one of them having directly to do with whether a contestant was qualified to take part.
