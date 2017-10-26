Army slams rumours on soldiera s deathMar. 30, 2017, 9:36 PM Ast

THE Trinidad and Tobago Regiment yesterday condemned attempts by members of the public via social media to link the death of Warrant Officer Omar Samaroo with an on-going investigation by the TTR. In a news release, acting Commanding Officer Colonel Dexter Francis said he "condemns the false allegations of involvement by Warrant Officer Class 2 Omar Samaroo in an ongoing high-profile case or being a member of a board of enquiry assembled to carry out any investigation of that nature".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.