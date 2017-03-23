Army probe says proper procedure not ...

Army probe says proper procedure not followed with children using guns at Cumuto

Yesterday

A MILITARY board of enquiry set up by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to look into how children, said to be those of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, came to be in possession of and pho tographed with high-powered military guns at the Cumuto army base has concluded that procedures were not properly followed that day. However, those procedural lap ses have since been "identified" and "rectified", said senior public affairs officer of the Defence Force Major Al Alexander.

Chicago, IL

