Anti Kidnapping Unit finds missing girl

Anti Kidnapping Unit finds missing girl

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Sapphire Charles, the 15-year-old of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, who was reported missing by her mother, Gillian Richard-Charles, on February 21, was found by the AKU, according to a statement from the Police Service, which did not provide details further details. Maykayla Bobcombe, of Indian Walk, Princes Town, who was reported missing by her mother, Nathalia Gilbert, on March 14, was also found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC