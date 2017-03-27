Anti Kidnapping Unit finds missing girl
Sapphire Charles, the 15-year-old of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, who was reported missing by her mother, Gillian Richard-Charles, on February 21, was found by the AKU, according to a statement from the Police Service, which did not provide details further details. Maykayla Bobcombe, of Indian Walk, Princes Town, who was reported missing by her mother, Nathalia Gilbert, on March 14, was also found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC