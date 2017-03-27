Anti Kidnapping Unit finds missing girl

Sapphire Charles, the 15-year-old of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, who was reported missing by her mother, Gillian Richard-Charles, on February 21, was found by the AKU, according to a statement from the Police Service, which did not provide details further details. Maykayla Bobcombe, of Indian Walk, Princes Town, who was reported missing by her mother, Nathalia Gilbert, on March 14, was also found.

