Al-Rawi lauds Dillon

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon takes the blows on his back like a man, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi commended his colleague for locking down this country's borders as the Government begins to take a handle on crime. He was speaking at yesterday's launch of the San Fernando clean-up campaign, led by Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein.

