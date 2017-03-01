Aiko coming to T&T *Mar. 2, 2017, 7:8...

Aiko coming to T&T *Mar. 2, 2017, 7:8 PM Ast

15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Jhene Aiko is coming to Trinidad and Tobago. The American R&B star will perform at the inaugural Borders Festival, which takes place between May 26 and 28 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Chicago, IL

