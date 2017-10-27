a Work for liberation of T&Ta Mar. 29, 2017, 10:27 PM Ast

AS Trinidad and Tobago celebrates the freedom of Spiritual Shouter Baptists today, the national community must also pray for freedom from " turmoil, sorrow and hardship", United National Congress chairman David Lee said yesterday. Lee, in a statement in observance of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day today, noted the occasion was an auspicious one that signifies the end of suppression and discrimination against Baptists to freely practise their faith.

