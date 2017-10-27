a Work for liberation of T&Ta Mar. 29, 2017, 10:27 PM Ast
AS Trinidad and Tobago celebrates the freedom of Spiritual Shouter Baptists today, the national community must also pray for freedom from " turmoil, sorrow and hardship", United National Congress chairman David Lee said yesterday. Lee, in a statement in observance of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day today, noted the occasion was an auspicious one that signifies the end of suppression and discrimination against Baptists to freely practise their faith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC