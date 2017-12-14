a Uwi campus will create investment opportunitiesa *Mar. 29, 2017, 4:48 Am Ast

THE South Western Division of Trinidad and Tobago remains one of the statistically safest areas in the country and its location makes it well poised for investment, says president of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce Shiva Roopnarine. Speaking on the issue of the Law Faculty of the Penal-Debe Campus of The University of the West Indies , Roopnarine said the campus holds the potential for business expansion and further growth and development in South Trinidad.

