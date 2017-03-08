a Unemployment, economy worse than Govt claimsa Mar. 12, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

Unemployment, gross domestic product and other numbers seem understated in the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's Economic Bulletin March 2017, a trade unionist, a financial analyst, an Opposition parliamentarian and former University of the West Indies principal said in telephone interviews and e-mails Saturday. "The unemployment number is incorrect because many have lost jobs but new jobs haven't been created," said Steel Workers Union public relations officer Timothy Bailey on Saturday evening.

