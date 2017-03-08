a Unemployment, economy worse than Govt claimsa Mar. 12, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast
Unemployment, gross domestic product and other numbers seem understated in the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's Economic Bulletin March 2017, a trade unionist, a financial analyst, an Opposition parliamentarian and former University of the West Indies principal said in telephone interviews and e-mails Saturday. "The unemployment number is incorrect because many have lost jobs but new jobs haven't been created," said Steel Workers Union public relations officer Timothy Bailey on Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
