a She was the keeper of the citya
LAUDED: Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean presents a plaque to Rosanna Toney at City Hall yesterday where Mother Randoo and the Spiritual Baptist community were honoured in recognition of today's Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day. Toney is the daughter of Mother Randoo.
