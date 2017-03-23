2 Trinis in running for Ca bean literature award
TWO local writers are among three finalists for this year's CODE's 2017 Burt Award for Caribbean Literature, the Bocas Lit Fest announced on Friday. The 2017 short-listed titles are The Art of White Roses by Viviana Prado-Nunez from Puerto Rico/USA and The Beast of Kukuyo by Kevin Jared Hosein and Waiting on the Bus by Lisa Allen-Agostini, both of Trinidad and Tobago with unpublished manuscripts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC