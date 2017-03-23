2 Trinis in running for Ca bean liter...

2 Trinis in running for Ca bean literature award

15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

TWO local writers are among three finalists for this year's CODE's 2017 Burt Award for Caribbean Literature, the Bocas Lit Fest announced on Friday. The 2017 short-listed titles are The Art of White Roses by Viviana Prado-Nunez from Puerto Rico/USA and The Beast of Kukuyo by Kevin Jared Hosein and Waiting on the Bus by Lisa Allen-Agostini, both of Trinidad and Tobago with unpublished manuscripts.

Chicago, IL

