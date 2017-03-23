2 Trinis in running for Ca bean literature award

TWO local writers are among three finalists for this year's CODE's 2017 Burt Award for Caribbean Literature, the Bocas Lit Fest announced on Friday. The 2017 short-listed titles are The Art of White Roses by Viviana Prado-Nunez from Puerto Rico/USA and The Beast of Kukuyo by Kevin Jared Hosein and Waiting on the Bus by Lisa Allen-Agostini, both of Trinidad and Tobago with unpublished manuscripts.

