Yorke, Lara square off

A WEEK after suffering the ignominy of being denied access to a flight from Qatar to the United States due to visa issues, former Trinidad and Tobago football team captain Dwight Yorke stepped into the boxing ring, at Brian Lara's residence, Lady Chancellor Hill, St Ann's, during the Tuesday Night Boxing At The Castle event. And, in a pleasant surprise, his opponent who was decked out in a suit and tie with a blond wig, was his close friend and legendary cricketer Lara, who was portraying the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.