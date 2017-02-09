Women, here's a $99 device that may s...

Women, here's a $99 device that may save your life

13 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

With unchecked violence against women becoming a major concern in Trinidad and Tobago, two companies have undertaken a distribution license with personal safety giant MACE. Code Red Security, the sole distributor, has partnered with South Ken Square, a retail and corporate sales agent, to have the MACE Screecher available in Trinidad and Tobago.

